Fratton Big Local Festival of Light: 19 pictures of glorious parade as residents gather for festivities
The event took place in Fratton last night and was organised by Fratton Big Local. Visitors walked down the street holding bright lanterns. Among them were families, children, Lord Mayor and Mayoress Nikki and Tom Coles, and Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan.
Visitors walked down the street holding bright lanterns. The parade started at the Victory Business Centre and proceeded down Fratton Road.
Batala Portsmouth, a samba-reggae percussion band which plays Brazilian music, lead the visitors down the street. Here are 19 pictures from the festivities.