Fratton Big Local Festival of Light: 19 pictures of glorious parade as residents gather for festivities

Stunning artwork and shining lights filled the street as people enjoyed this year’s Festival of Lights lantern parade.
By Freddie Webb
Published 18th Nov 2023, 16:25 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT

The event took place in Fratton last night and was organised by Fratton Big Local. Visitors walked down the street holding bright lanterns. Among them were families, children, Lord Mayor and Mayoress Nikki and Tom Coles, and Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan.

Visitors walked down the street holding bright lanterns. The parade started at the Victory Business Centre and proceeded down Fratton Road.

Batala Portsmouth, a samba-reggae percussion band which plays Brazilian music, lead the visitors down the street. Here are 19 pictures from the festivities.

Some of the lights at the parade.

1. Fratton Festival of Light parade

Some of the lights at the parade. Photo: Sarah Standing (171123-1656)

Pictured is: The Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress Nikki and Tom Coles during the parade.

2. Fratton Festival of Light parade

Pictured is: The Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress Nikki and Tom Coles during the parade. Photo: Sarah Standing (171123-2871)

Fratton Festival of Light parade organised by Fratton Big Local took place on Friday, November 17, 2023.

3. Fratton Festival of Light parade

Fratton Festival of Light parade organised by Fratton Big Local took place on Friday, November 17, 2023. Photo: Sarah Standing (171123-2844)

Pictured is: (l-r) Richard Isted, Serena Isted (7), Kevin Gall and Sharon Isted all from Portsmouth.

4. Fratton Festival of Light parade

Pictured is: (l-r) Richard Isted, Serena Isted (7), Kevin Gall and Sharon Isted all from Portsmouth. Photo: Sarah Standing (171123-1716)

