Freshers events in Portsmouth: Here are all Freshers events taking place at The Astoria and Pryzm

With a new wave of students set to arrive in the heart of the city this weekend, there are a number of club nights taking place over the next couple of weeks.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Sep 2023, 14:22 BST- 2 min read
Thousands of students will be getting ready to pack up and move into the city to begin a brand new adventure this weekend.

To help make the transition easier, there are a number of club night events taking place over the next few weeks to help everyone make friends. Here is what’s on at The Astoria and Pryzm.

THE ASTORIA

The Astoria in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth Picture: Matthew ClarkThe Astoria in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth Picture: Matthew Clark
The Astoria in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth Picture: Matthew Clark
    September 26, 8pm to 3am: Dirty Disco –Every Tuesday, Dirty Disco offers drinks for £1.50 and three areas of music.

    September 27, 8pm to 3am: Freshers UV Rave – Dress up is encouraged for this night, the brighter the better. This is an official eskimo11 event, the official partner of the University of Portsmouth Students Union.

    September 28, 10pm to 3am: Destination Thursdays – Five hours of music spanning from the 90’s to present day.

    For more information about events taking place at The Astoria, click here.

    PRYZM

    September 23, 10pm to 3am: Motive Presents: Darksy and Window Kid will be playing at one of the freshers events in Portsmouth. The evening will present three different rooms full of varied music – from drum and bass to house music there is something for everyone.

    September 25, 10pm to 3am: This is Freshers 2023 Presents: Quids in – Entry fee will start from £1 and there will be a range of music playing.

    September 26, 10:30pm to 3am: Freshers House PartyThe event will be one of the biggest nights for freshers and tickets will cost £10 online.

    September 28, 10:30pm to 3am: Is it Thursday – Action Man Vs BarbieTicket prices will start at £5 for students.

    For more information, visit the Pryzm website. Click here for more.

