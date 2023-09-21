Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of students will be getting ready to pack up and move into the city to begin a brand new adventure this weekend.

To help make the transition easier, there are a number of club night events taking place over the next few weeks to help everyone make friends. Here is what’s on at The Astoria and Pryzm.

THE ASTORIA

The Astoria in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth Picture: Matthew Clark

September 26, 8pm to 3am: Dirty Disco –Every Tuesday, Dirty Disco offers drinks for £1.50 and three areas of music.

September 27, 8pm to 3am: Freshers UV Rave – Dress up is encouraged for this night, the brighter the better. This is an official eskimo11 event, the official partner of the University of Portsmouth Students Union.

September 28, 10pm to 3am: Destination Thursdays – Five hours of music spanning from the 90’s to present day.

PRYZM

September 23, 10pm to 3am: Motive Presents: Darksy and Window Kid will be playing at one of the freshers events in Portsmouth. The evening will present three different rooms full of varied music – from drum and bass to house music there is something for everyone.

September 25, 10pm to 3am: This is Freshers 2023 Presents: Quids in – Entry fee will start from £1 and there will be a range of music playing.

September 26, 10:30pm to 3am: Freshers House Party – The event will be one of the biggest nights for freshers and tickets will cost £10 online.