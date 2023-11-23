Girls Aloud tour: Excitement as band announces reunion tour - dates and how to get tickets
The 00s girl group famed for hits such as Love Machine, Sound of the Underground and Something Kinda Ooh, will be bringing their reunion tour to the Motorpoint Arena in 2024.
The band comprising Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts will be touring several major stadiums in the UK including the 02 in London. It's a bittersweet moment for Girls Aloud fans, who are seeing the band reunite without Sarah Harding who sadly passed away in 2021 following a battle with breast cancer.
The band has said the tour is being done in memory of the late singer, whose career began in 2002 when she successfully auditioned for the ITV reality series Popstars: The Rivals. Nadine, Cheryl, Kimberly and Nicola took to Instagram on Wednesday night (November 22) to reveal they will tour "in celebration of Sarah, our music and our incredible fans".
The tour is called The Girls Aloud Show and pre-sale tickets for the tour will go live on Wednesday, November 29 at 9am. General sale tickets go on sale from Friday, December 1 at 9am. Ticket links have so far been posted for Ticketmaster, but there is no indication of price yet.
To access the pre-sale, you need to sign up on Girls Aloud's website. It is a simple form and requires an email address and for you to confirm your country of residence.
TOUR DATES
Saturday,May 18 - 3Arena Dublin
Monday, May 20 - SSE Arena Belfast
Thursday, May 23 & Friday, May 24 – Manchester AO Arena
Monday, May 27 - Cardiff Utilita Arena
Friday, May 31 & Saturday, June 1 - Newcastle Utilita Arena
Tuesday, June 4 - Aberdeen P&J Live
Saturday, June 8 - Glasgow OVO Hydro
Wednesday 12th June 12 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Saturday 15th June - Leeds First Direct Arena
Tuesday 18th June - Birmingham Resorts World Arena
Saturday 22nd & Sun 23rd June – London The O2
Saturday 29th June - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena