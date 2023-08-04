Goodwood Ladies Day: See 22 pictures from day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival 2023
The Qatar Festival at Goodwood is one of the highlights of British horse racing – and Ladies Day is undoubtedly one of the most glamorous events.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Aug 2023, 11:13 BST
The Qatar Festival is spread over five days, between August 1 and August 5, and it is a social occasion that people look forward to all year.
The annual festival offers a range of show-stopping entertainment and horse racing, as well as the notorious Ladies Day which was held on August 3 this year.
The day welcomed thousands of people, all kitted out in their best outfits.
Here are 22 photos from Ladies Day at Goodwood’s Qatar Festival:
