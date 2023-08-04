News you can trust since 1877
Goodwood Ladies Day: See 22 pictures from day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival 2023

The Qatar Festival at Goodwood is one of the highlights of British horse racing – and Ladies Day is undoubtedly one of the most glamorous events.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Aug 2023, 11:13 BST

The Qatar Festival is spread over five days, between August 1 and August 5, and it is a social occasion that people look forward to all year.

The annual festival offers a range of show-stopping entertainment and horse racing, as well as the notorious Ladies Day which was held on August 3 this year.

The day welcomed thousands of people, all kitted out in their best outfits.

Here are 22 photos from Ladies Day at Goodwood’s Qatar Festival:

Ladies Day at Goodwood is one of the most stylish days to be part of at the famous estate. Picture credit: Clive Bennett

1. Goodwood Ladies Day

Ladies Day at Goodwood is one of the most stylish days to be part of at the famous estate. Picture credit: Clive Bennett Photo: Clive Bennett

Ladies Day at Goodwood saw everyone dressed in their finest outfits. Picture credit: Clive Bennett

2. Goodwood Ladies Day

Ladies Day at Goodwood saw everyone dressed in their finest outfits. Picture credit: Clive Bennett Photo: Clive Bennett

Ladies Day at Goodwood was a huge success with thousands turning up for the fun. Picture credit: Clive Bennett

3. Goodwood Ladies Day

Ladies Day at Goodwood was a huge success with thousands turning up for the fun. Picture credit: Clive Bennett Photo: Clive Bennett

Everyone pulled out all of the stops for Ladies Day this year. Picture credit: Clive Bennett

4. Goodwood Ladies Day

Everyone pulled out all of the stops for Ladies Day this year. Picture credit: Clive Bennett Photo: Clive Bennett

