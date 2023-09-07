Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

↵

The event near Chichester, taking place 25 years after the first Revival, will celebrate Goodwood’s 75 year-motorsport history lots of exciting celebrations are planned including a wonderful gathering of cars which originally competed in 1948. It will also honour driver Carroll Shelby, who would have celebrated his 100th birthday in 2023.

Shelby took part in what is arguably the most dramatic race Goodwood has ever seen – the 1959 RAC Tourist Trophy, when Stirling Moss took over Shelby and Jack Fairman’s Aston Martin DBR1/300 after his own car caught fire in the pits, fighting back through the field to win the race and the World Sportscar Championship for Aston Martin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goodwood Revival 2021

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Revival, taking place from September 8 to 10, not only celebrates motorsport but is also a nostalgic experience in itself. Many of its guests dress up in period clothing and immerse themselves in a golden era with vintage stands in a specially-created ‘high street’, a fairground, musical entertainment, vintage aeroplanes and even a vintage cinema screen all forming part of the fantastic event.

Standard tickets have sold out for the three-day event although hospitality packages remain and a limited number of resold tickets on the official website www.goodwood.com/motorsport/goodwood-revival

Multiple road closures are in place for the duration of the event until September 11 at:

New Road, Westhampnett: From the junction with Woodcote Roundabout to the junction of A285 Petworth Road:

Kennel Hill, Goodwood: From the junction of Pook Lane to the junction with Selhurst Park Road:

Waterbeach Road, Strettington From the junction of New Road to the junction of New Barn Hill:

Claypit Lane & Madgwick Lane Westhampnett from the junction of New Road (Woodcote Roundabout) to the junction with Old Place Lane:

Pook Lane, Lavant from the junction with Kennel Hill to the junction of Fordwater Road:

Lower Road, East Lavant: From the junction of Fordwater Lane to the junction with Pook Lane

People attending the event are asked to following the signage and not their sat nav when driving. A shuttle bus service will run regularly between the event and Chichester Railway Station between 7am and 8pm.