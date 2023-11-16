Gosport Half Marathon 2023 makes a return - date, start time, how to enter and road closures
The event is taking place on Sunday, November 19 starting at 10am near Bay House School with a route along Browndown Road, Portsmouth Road and Marine Parade Way in Lee-on-the-Solent, before looping around Salterns Road and along the promenade before heading back to the start. There will be a samba band playing along the prom along with plenty of enthusiastic supporters to help those taking part.
Online entries have now closed but there will be a limited number of entries on the day at a cost of £30. Entries on the day will be close at 9.45am with those wishing to take part needing to go to Race HQ at Bay House School.
Whilst the main event is underway two children’s events will take place with a Fun Run for children aged 11 and under starting at 10.15am covering a distance of 1.07km, and a Young Person’s event for children aged 12 – under 17 starting at 10.30am covering a distance of 2.14km. Participants of both events will receive a medal and a ‘goodie bag’ and the winning boy and girl of each event will also receive a special trophy.
Parents and guardians may accompany young children in the Fun Run should they wish to do so and both events start and finish at Bay House School. To secure your entry you should register your interest at [email protected], with the cost of entry is £2 per child. Payment and registration for the events must be made on the day of the race by 9.45am.
Road closures will be in place from 7am to 2pm on Sunday in Browndown Road, Privett Road, Portsmouth Road, Marine Parade East, Marine Parade West, Salterns Road, Portsmouth Road and in Browndown Road. Diversions will be in place.
For more details contact the team at the Gosport Half Marathon at [email protected] or visit gosporthalf.org/