Gosport New Years Day Dip: Annual charity event raises money for Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service
The New Year’s Day Dip is happening in Stokes Bay, Gosport, at 12pm on Monday, January 1. With over a hundred people already confirmed to attend its certain to be another good turnout as people blow away the cobwebs and start the new year with a refreshing dip. The event has been running for over 40 years and returned last year after two years away due to adverse weather conditions and COVID.
While the cold water might be some peoples idea of a nightmare, it’s all for a good cause. The Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS) is an independent lifeboat and rescue service that provides support to the Eastern Solent and Portsmouth Harbour. It is a charity that is ran entirely by volunteers and as such it is reliant on fundraising events such as these and the generosity of the public. Last year was one its busiest years in a decade and 2023 has proven to be just as busy with a number of incidents and call outs throughout the year.
Even if you don’t want to take part in the swimming you can still turn up to cheer on the participants and donate to the worthy cause. Food and drink, provided by The Fighting Cocks pub, will also be available to purchase with the proceeds going to GAFIRS. Donations can be made to GAFIRS here.