Gosport Sunset Festival promises music, food and lots of fun - times and full details

Gosport is rounding off a summer of events in local parks with a free three-day festival featuring music, food and lots of fun.
By Kelly Brown
Published 30th Aug 2023, 21:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 21:07 BST

Gosport Sunset Festival, supported by Gosport Borough Council, will run from Friday to Sunday (September 1 to 3) on Walpole Park with around 20 bands and solo acts lined up by organisers Magic Bus Events to perform, including: Oasish, Stereotonics, Forever Queen, Foo Fighterz, Abba's Angels, Reactor 1, Brit Pop Revolution, Mimi Rae, Daniel Wakeford and Island City.

Street food inspired by cuisines around the world will be on offer, along with a funfair and a large wellbeing area. There will be a special focus on the borough's unique heritage, with an exhibition and stalls.

The festival is taking place on Friday 3pm to 10pm, Saturday 10.30am to 10pm and Sunday 11am to 6pm.

Oasish are among the acts performing in GosportOasish are among the acts performing in Gosport
    Cllr Peter Chegwyn, Leader of the Council, said: "This event promises to be one of the highlights of the programme of free local summer events held or supported by the council. It's free to get in, on all three days. As well as plenty of live music there will be lots more going on."

    Another council-supported event, coming up on 16 September, is the free-entry Stoke Road Festival, including music, workshops and activities for young and old, along with a chance to browse the area's unique independent shops.

    Printed copies have been distributed to the Town Hall, Gosport Museum and Art Gallery and Gosport tourist information office.

    For the latest information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

