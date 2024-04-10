Grease opens at The Kings Theatre: 25 fabulous pictures from the Southsea production as musical run begins in Portsmouth

Chills multiplied among Southsea theatre-goers as a highly anticipated show opened at The Kings Theatre.
By Joe Buncle
Published 10th Apr 2024, 11:22 BST

Paul Woolf’s Easter community production of beloved musical Grease runs from Tuesday, April 9 to Sunday, April 14. It follows last year’s successful community production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

A description of the show on the King’s Theatre website reads: “Danny Zuko, Rydell High heart-throb and member of the Burger Palace Boys, spends a passionate summer at the beach winning over the heart of Sandy Dumbrowski, the new girl in town. As the new semester begins, feelings cross over with popularity status and the two must work out if their love or their high school clique is most important. Featuring the classic songs we all know and love including Summer Nights, You’re The One that I Want and the foot-tapping Greased Lightnin’. Get practicing those hand-jives and remember….Grease is the word!”

The show stars Poppy Bailey as Sandy Dumbrowski and Jacob Bailey playing Danny Zuko. You can book tickets for the show here.

Here are 25 fabulous photographs of the show.

1. Grease at the Kings Theatre

2. Grease at the Kings Theatre

3. Grease at the Kings Theatre

4. Grease at the Kings Theatre

