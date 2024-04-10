A description of the show on the King’s Theatre website reads: “Danny Zuko, Rydell High heart-throb and member of the Burger Palace Boys, spends a passionate summer at the beach winning over the heart of Sandy Dumbrowski, the new girl in town. As the new semester begins, feelings cross over with popularity status and the two must work out if their love or their high school clique is most important. Featuring the classic songs we all know and love including Summer Nights, You’re The One that I Want and the foot-tapping Greased Lightnin’. Get practicing those hand-jives and remember….Grease is the word!”