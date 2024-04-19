Hampshire dog lovers gather at Buckler's Hard to meet Chris Packham at the Great British Dog Walk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Almost 170 people and their VIPs (very important pups) attended the walk, raising just short of £3,000 (not including sponsorship) to help the charity transform the lives of deaf people by training more dogs to alert them to important and life-saving sounds.

Jordan Chamberlain, Hearing Dogs’ community fundraising manager for the region, said: “Buckler’s Hard village was the perfect setting for the walk, the sun was shining, and everyone had a fun time on the day.

“It costs around £40,000 to fully train and support a hearing dog for the duration of its life and Hearing Dogs for Deaf People receives no central government funding, so everyone who took part has helped raise much-needed funds that allow the charity to continue its life-changing work.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to our amazing volunteers who supported the event, to Chris Packham, and to Charlotte, our contact at Buckler’s Hard, who all helped make the day a huge success.’

“We also could not have made the walk so successful without the support of Specsavers Audiologists, so we are incredibly grateful to them for recognising the important roles our dogs play in people’s lives.

Everyone who came along to the Great British Dog Walk has helped to change the life of a deaf person – someone like Susan Payne from Bitterne in Southampton. Susan was partnered with her hearing dog Libby, a black and white cocker spaniel, in 2019.

“I was born severely deaf and was fitted with hearing aids when I was a toddler. I used these and lipreading to communicate. Over time though, my hearing deteriorated so much that even the most powerful hearing aids weren’t helping”, explained Susan.

Chris Packham with his dogs Sid and Nancy at Buckler's Hard for the Great British Dog Walk

“One of the biggest issues was people not facing me when they talk to me, which meant I couldn’t lipread what they were saying. There were also times when people thought I was being rude because I hadn’t responded when they spoke to me. Libby acts as a visual reminder to people that I am deaf and, consequently, they make the effort to face me to that I can lipread them.

“At home, she wakes me up in the morning by jumping on the bed. She also nudges me to let me know when the smoke alarm, doorbell and cooker timer are going off. Since getting her, I feel more relaxed, happier and more part of the hearing world.”

Hearing Dogs currently has a shortage of volunteers in the Hampshire area to help us train more adorable puppies, so anyone who would like to support the charity and thinks they have the time and commitment to look after a puppy, can visit our website to find out more.