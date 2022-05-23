This year’s festival will take place between July 1 and July 31 with a programme of events for food lovers across the county.

The festival will feature tasty events such as masterclasses, markets, pop-up dining experiences, cookery demonstrations, and tours of breweries and vineyards.

A few highlights from this year’s programme include Fizz Fest which will be held at Black Chalk in the Test Valley and the local produce market and chefs’ kitchen at the New Forest Show.

Exciting new experiences are also on the line up, with a Pothecary Gin pop-up at Montagu Arms in Beaulieu, BBQ Masterclasses with SoCal in Southampton, and a Food Fare at Westlands Farm Shop near Wickham.

Tracy Nash, commercial manager at Hampshire Fare, said: ‘Hampshire Food Festival celebrates one of the great pleasures in life: food and drink with a relaxed carnival atmosphere and opportunities to discover new tastes and experiences.

‘We are currently putting together the festival’s programme of events. This will be updated regularly on our website, with free copies of the print programme available to pick up from farm shops, village stores and pubs in June.

‘We are inviting everyone to join the celebration, and how welcome that will be after the past two years.’

Hampshire Fare established the Hampshire Food Festival in 2000.

Many world-famous chefs have attended the festival including Raymond Blanc, Gino D’Acampo, Prue Leith, and Gordon Ramsay.