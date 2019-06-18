Have your say

HARRY Potter fans rejoice because the film series are returning to the big screen – and they are about to get even more magical.

The story of the Boy Who Lived is set to get the orchestral treatment as part of a nationwide tour.

Fans will be able to see Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in Concert at venues around the country in September – including a date on the South Coast.

The special orchestral edition of the first film in the Harry Potter franchise is set to come to the Bournemouth International Centre.

Here’s all you need to know:

What is Harry Potter in Concert?

If you are considering going to the see it in Bournemouth later this year and are wondering what to expect, well the event includes a showing of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone on a big screen accompaned by an orchestra.

Musicians from the Czech National Symphony Orchestra will play the score from the film including all the iconic tracks as the movie is shown.

When and where can I see Harry Potter in Concert?

As well as the date in Bournemouth, the tour will be playing at venues across the country this September. So if you can’t make it to the screening on the South Coast, here are the other places it will be shown:

- Manchester – Bridgewater Hall – September 7, 2019

- Nottingham – Royal Concert Hall – September 8, 2019

- Gateshead – The Sage – September 9, 2019

- Liverpool – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall – September 12, 2019

- Edinburgh – Usher Hall – September 13, 2019

- Glasgow – SEC Armadillo – September 14, 2019

- Sheffield – Sheffield City Hall – September 15, 2019

- London – Southbank Centre - Royal Festival Hall – September 17 to Septmeber 18, 2019

- Cardiff – St. David's Hall – September 19, 2019

- Bath – The Forum – September 20, 2019

- Bournemouth – Bournemouth International Centre – September 21, 2019

How to get tickets?

You can purchase tickets for the Harry Potter in Concert series online now.

Prices for the screening in Bournemouth range from £34.90 to £94.75 for a VIP package.

Click here to book the tickets.