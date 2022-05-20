The celebrity will be doing a meet and greet at Pryzm in Stanhope Road on Thursday, June 2.
Harvey, who is the son of Katie Price, will be hosting the It It Thursday night.
The meet and greet will take place on the first day of the long Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend.
Tickets cost £5 plus booking fees for students and £6 for everyone else.
There will be three rooms of music including a RnB and Hip Hop Main Room takeover.
On the advert for the event, it reads: ‘This week hosted by Harvey Price! Yes you read that correctly! The boss himself and king of the internet is heading to Portsmouth! Expect the press to be out in force for this one!’
The other rooms will offer student anthems, guilty pop pleasures, underground urban vibes, Bashment and Afrobeats.