The celebrity will be doing a meet and greet at Pryzm in Stanhope Road on Thursday, June 2.

Harvey, who is the son of Katie Price, will be hosting the It It Thursday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harvey Price (l) will be hosting a meet and greet at Pryzm in Portsmouth. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images)

The meet and greet will take place on the first day of the long Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend.

Tickets cost £5 plus booking fees for students and £6 for everyone else.

SEE ALSO: 21 photos that show what nights out in Portsmouth city centre looked like in the 00s

There will be three rooms of music including a RnB and Hip Hop Main Room takeover.

On the advert for the event, it reads: ‘This week hosted by Harvey Price! Yes you read that correctly! The boss himself and king of the internet is heading to Portsmouth! Expect the press to be out in force for this one!’