Hedge End Carnival: Popular attraction cancelled due to lack of volunteers after operating for over 100 years

A popular carnival which had been running for over a century has been scrapped.
By Freddie Webb
Published 10th Jan 2024, 16:46 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 16:46 GMT
The committee overseeing the Hedge End carnival said it could not go ahead later this year. A statement on Facebook said "no additional volunteers" came forward at the most recent meeting, leaving them devastated and forced to abandon the event.

"It's with great regret and sadness that despite several reminders and lots of media coverage…and promises from people to attend, we had no additional volunteers at our meeting this evening (Monday, January 8), therefore the carnival will not take place in 2024.

Hedge End carnival has come to an end. Note - this is a stock image. Picture: Adobe Stock.
    We understand there will be a lot of disappointment, however, we cannot stress enough that we have given the community many chances to join our committee with no joy. The carnival will be greatly missed by the committee and the community this year."

    The event was first held in 1921 and has raised money for several good local causes since. It initially started to raise funds for a nurse due to the lack of medical facilities at the time. Organisers immediately appealed for more support after the previous event in July 2023.

