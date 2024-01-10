A popular carnival which had been running for over a century has been scrapped.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The committee overseeing the Hedge End carnival said it could not go ahead later this year. A statement on Facebook said "no additional volunteers" came forward at the most recent meeting, leaving them devastated and forced to abandon the event.

NOW READ: Museum to shut due to funding cuts

"It's with great regret and sadness that despite several reminders and lots of media coverage…and promises from people to attend, we had no additional volunteers at our meeting this evening (Monday, January 8), therefore the carnival will not take place in 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hedge End carnival has come to an end. Note - this is a stock image. Picture: Adobe Stock.

Most Popular

We understand there will be a lot of disappointment, however, we cannot stress enough that we have given the community many chances to join our committee with no joy. The carnival will be greatly missed by the committee and the community this year."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad