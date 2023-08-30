Heritage open days
Heritage Open Days returns this September with thousands of free events and experiences across the country as part of a partnership with the National Trust, local organisations and supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery to celebrate their heritage, community and history.
Events are taking place at a number of local historical sites including Fort Widley, The Criterion and at the National Museum of the Royal Navy, giving visitors special behind-the-scenes tours and access.
Local events are:
- Fort Widley Two Tunnel Tour – Fort Widley, Portsdown Hill Road, Portsmouth PO6 3LS. Go underground to discover this Victorian fort’s complex and fascinating history. See how Fort Widley has been used over the last 150 years and how the Peter Ashley Activity Centres Trust is striving to conserve the heritage for future generations and develop this much-loved asset for the community. September 12, 13, 14: 2pm to 3pm. Pre-booking: Required
- Groundlings Theatre / A glimpse behind the curtain – Groundlings Theatre Co, 42 Kent Street, Portsmouth. Pre-booking: Preferred
- Royal Garrison Church - Choir Performance – Royal Garrison Church, Penny Street, Portsmouth PO1 2NJ. Explore this stunning church which was built in about 1212 by the Bishop of Winchester as part of a hospital and hostel for pilgrims. Having brushed up on the history of the building, settle down to enjoy a special Heritage Open Days performance by the Southsea choir in the nave. September 10: Open from 11am to 4pm with the performance at 2pm - 3pm. No booking required
- Behind the Scenes: The Trafalgar Sail – National Museum of the Royal Navy, H M Naval Base, Portsmouth PO1 3NH. Visit the Trafalgar Sail with a conservator in these special tours of a little seen historical icon. The unique and fragile nature of the only surviving sail from the Battle of the Trafalgar means it must be kept in special conditions and is not always available for public exhibition. These tours will offer a chance to view the sail with a conservator to learn more about its history and the techniques used to protect it for many years to come. September 13 and 14: 10.30am to 11am and 11.30am to 12pm. Pre-booking: Required (the tour does not include entrance to the ships or general museum access)
- The Incredible Journey of Hatch the War Dog – The Mary Rose Museum, Main Road, HM Naval Base, Portsmouth PO1 3PY. Discover the story of the smallest member of the Mary Rose's crew - Hatch, the ship's dog. Amongst the 25,000 items recovered from Henry VIII’s great warship are the remains of many of her crew of 500 men and one dog. This talk will follow Hatch’s journey from seabed to showcase, including the scientific analysis used in unravelling Hatch’s incredible tale. September 12: 10:15am and 1pm. Pre-booking: Required (this talk does not include a visit to the Mary Rose Museum)
- The Gibraltar Connection - in person – Hornet Services Sailing Club, Haslar Road, Gosport PO12 2AQ. Discover the links between Gosport and Gibraltar, dating back to the 1704 Siege of Gibraltar. During this illustrated talk, speakers will unravel the connections between these important strategic assets for the British military and consider how they will remain linked for many years to come. September 14: 6.30pm Pre-booking: Required
- The Criterion: Hard Hat Tours – The Criterion, Forton Road, Gosport PO12 3HA. Don a hard hat and explore this 20th-century cinema and bingo hall marked for refurbishment by Gosport Borough Council. See inside this historic building where you will have exclusive access to the auditorium and the behind-the-scenes areas. September 8: 10am, 10:45am, 11.30am, 12.15pm, 1pm, 2.30pm, 3.15pm, 4pm, 4.45pm, 6pm and 6.45pm. Pre-booking: Required (please arrive up to 10 minutes before your tour to meet your guide)
- A Walk Through Gosport’s History – Meet by The Lakeside Cafe & Bar, Walpole Park, South Street, Gosport PO12 1FA. Discover how Gosport grew from nothing to become a town upon which the defence of the country depended, on this new guided walk with Andrew Negus. There will be stories of a dodgy vicar, cholera and rows with Alverstoke. Queen Victoria will come and go by train, plus you will hear about submarines, spies and sewage. September 9: 11am. Pre-booking: Required.
- Haslar Royal Naval Cemetery – 51 Clayhall Road, Gosport PO12 2BB. Enjoy a talk on the history of Haslar Hospital before taking a guided walk through the cemetery to learn about the many historic events and stories linking the listed monuments and graves, the Royal Navy, and Gosport. The cemetery is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and in September the ‘Autumn's Lady's Tresses', a tiny orchid, will be seen in abundance. September 8 to 16: 10.15am and 1.15pm, September 17: 10.15am only. No tours on September 11. No booking required.
Liam Montgomery, Heritage Open Days marketing & projects manager said: “Whether it’s art, music, writing, or another outlet, creativity moves us and shapes our history and culture. This year organisers have once again come up trumps and created a stellar programme of events which put the spotlight on the people and places who give England’s heritage the X-factor and inspire festival-goers to engage with thousands of years of creativity. And it is the organisers who make this possible, and whose hard work enables over a million people to engage with heritage, for free, on their doorstep, every September.”
For further information, and to register your event, visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk.