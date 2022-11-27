Hong Kong artist has solo exhibition at Southsea Cinema and Arts Centre
FOLLOWING the success of their art exhibition by Leyla Sabah, Southsea Cinema and Arts Centre is showing another international artist’s work.
Phoebe Kam, originally from Hong Kong, moved to the UK in July, and previously exhibited in Taiwan and Hong Kong alongside her teacher Wong Loi.
She said: ‘I love to paint from nature, especially plants, flowers, ocean, and landscapes with contemporary, or even somewhat abstract elements, among my works.
‘My family loved this country long before I came, and appreciated very much the UK government, who offered a visa route for Hong Kongers to have the chance to run away from a dictatorial country to this free land with free speech, free-minded and sharing the same values. Now we are ready to begin a completely new journey of lives in Portsmouth. Art is one of the best ways to express feeling and thought, my last wish after all is for a free Hong Kong!’
See the exhibition in Palmerston Road, Southsea, until December 19.