Hop onto the Easter Bunny Train at The Watercress Line

Hop on board the fantastic Easter Bunny Train from Friday 29 March to Monday 1 April for Easter singalongs with the Easter Bunny’s helpers.

Say hello the Easter Bunny at Ropley Station and take part in cracking Easter-themed activities, such as the Easter Egg Spotter Trail, crafting Easter Ears and Easter colouring, every day from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Create special Springtime memories with unlimited steam train travel along the Watercress Line’s egg-citing 10-mile route and stop off for photos at an Easter-themed selfie spot. All activities are included in the ticket price.

Hop onto the Bunny Train at the Watercress Line

When it’s time to take a break, visitors can enjoy hot and cold food in the West Country Buffet, browse in the Alresford Shop for gifts and mementos and children can let off steam at Ropley Station’s locomotive playground.

Watercress Line CEO Rebecca Dalley said: “Celebrate Easter with us at The Watercress Line and enjoy a fantastic day out for all the family.

“Children will get the chance to meet the Easter Bunny and take part in some wonderful Easter-themed activities, and all the family can get on board the Easter Bunny steam train for a fun ride, passing through glorious South Downs countryside and hopping on and off at our heritage stations along the way.

Don’t worry if you’re not around over this long weekend, we also have Easter Egg Trials and Dino Egg Trials at the railway from the 2 – 14 April to keep the family busy!

“Make seasonal memories at The Watercress Line this Easter – book your tickets online to avoid missing out. We look forward to welcoming you”.