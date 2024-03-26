Horticultural Society spring show a huge success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sun shone, the exhibits looked glorious [despite the deluges we have recently endured!] and everyone had a slice or two of home made cake with their cuppa. What was particularly exciting for the Society to see was the number of new members putting in exhibits for the first time and the pleasure they gained when getting great feedback and even achieving a placing.

The Hall was packed with visitors from babies in arms to the more mature making for a super affordable family occasion with something for everyone. The camararderie of the Society and generosity of members donating home made produce; putting in exhibits and more importantly giving their valuable time meant the Show was a success and their contribution valued by the happy visitors. So, with the Spring Show completed, do we sit on our laurels? No! as the Summer Show scheduled for Sunday 18th August at Crookhorn College is already being prepared and even pre planning started for Spring 2025.

The Results!

Peter Rogers with his award winning vase of Daffodils

Peter Harden Trophy for the Winner of "Bulbs Grown In Pebbles and Water" was awarded to Brigette Hoare

The PHS Novice Spring Cup for the Highest Total Points Achieved in Novice Classes was awarded to Mandie Finnegan

PHS Spring Cup for Highest Total Points for Classes 1 to 6 was awarded to Peter Rogers

Eric Martin Cup for Best Vase of Daffodils was awarded to Peter Rogers

Just A Few Of The Varieties On Display

Trophy for Floral Art for Best Floral Art Exhibit was awarded to Maureen Simpson

Beryl and Cyril Payne Bowl for Highest total Points Overall was awarded to Peter Rogers