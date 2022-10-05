How to find 39 of the best ghost signs across Portsmouth
KEEP your eyes peeled in Portsmouth and you may find faded adverts for the city’s businesses of old, from ironmongers to hairdressers.
Known as so-called ‘ghost signs’, these painted murals can be found on the exterior walls of some residential properties and businesses and give a nostalgic clue of what used to be there.
Here, resident Tim Sheerman-Chase shares the dozens he has been out and about photographing during lockdown – and he wants to discover more with your help.
Know another ghost sign we should add to this photo gallery? Tell us what you know in the Facebook comments. Which of Tim’s photographs is your favourite?
