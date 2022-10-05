Known as so-called ‘ghost signs’, these painted murals can be found on the exterior walls of some residential properties and businesses and give a nostalgic clue of what used to be there.

Here, resident Tim Sheerman-Chase shares the dozens he has been out and about photographing during lockdown – and he wants to discover more with your help.

Know another ghost sign we should add to this photo gallery? Tell us what you know in the Facebook comments. Which of Tim’s photographs is your favourite?

1. Albert Road, Southsea A wall painted with SWS, which stands for static water supply. The sign was useful in the Second World War when fire crews needed to know the locations of guaranteed water supplies. Photo: Tim Sheerman-Chase

2. Winter Road, Southsea A newly-revealed sign for Ecko Radio in Winter Road, near the junction for Pretoria Road. Photo: Tim Sheerman-Chase

4. Winter Road, Southsea A faded sign above what is now Hashtag Hair in Winter Road, near the Westfield Road junction. Discernible words include: '94, English and Poultry.' Photo: Tim Sheerman-Chase