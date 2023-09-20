How to visit a National Trust place for free this autumn - how to claim your pass
The National Trust’s popular free, single-use pass has made a return and is available to use until October 20 2023 at a number of its sites around the county. The single-use pass allows free entry for two adults and up to three children, one adult and up to four children, or two adults on their own.
Some places may require booking in advance to visit and some Trust places are exempt from this offer.
To claim your free pass visit the National Trust’s website, select the free member’s ticket option and use the code ESCAPEINTOAUTUMN2023 when asked for your membership number.