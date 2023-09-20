News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
You can take a stroll surrounded by colour, spot wildlife and connect with nature this autumn at a number of National Trust sites – and it won’t cost you a penny!
By Kelly Brown
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST
The National Trust’s popular free, single-use pass has made a return and is available to use until October 20 2023 at a number of its sites around the county. The single-use pass allows free entry for two adults and up to three children, one adult and up to four children, or two adults on their own.

Some places may require booking in advance to visit and some Trust places are exempt from this offer.

To claim your free pass visit the National Trust’s website, select the free member’s ticket option and use the code ESCAPEINTOAUTUMN2023 when asked for your membership number.

These are some of the National Trust locations you can visit in Hampshire.

