Insightful boat tour is the best way to see the ships in Portsmouth Harbour - including the aircraft carriers
and live on Freeview channel 276
But what is the best way to see them to really appreciate them? You can see many of them from land, but the best way to see them is by taking part in a harbour tour where the crew can take you on a wonderful, and informative journey, around the harbour.
Regular tours leave Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard giving visitors the chance to get up close to the modern Royal Navy in a way few ever get to experience, spotting the modern frigates, destroyers, and aircraft carriers that call Portsmouth their home. As you sail past the Harbour Tour’s Captain will talk you through each of the ships currently in dock, as well stories from Portsmouth Historic Dockyard’s past and present.
We hopped onto a recent tour to experience it for ourselves - watch the video embedded in this story to find out more.
Portsmouth Harbour tours take place every Tuesday to Thursday at 12.15pm, 1.15pm and 2.15pm, and every Saturday and Sunday every hour from 11.15am to 3.15pm. For more details and to book tickets for a harbour tour visit historicdockyard.co.uk/discover/harbour-tours/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.