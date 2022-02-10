The Post-Mortem Live is a one off event where attendees get the chance to solve a murder.

People will get to find out what caused the death of fictional victim Rachel Harris, and the organisers warn the details are not for the feint-hearted.

You will get chance to pull live maggots and pupae casings from the dead body with forceps.

The event where people get to dissect a dead body is coming to The Village Hotel in Portsmouth this month.

Claudia Lewis, BBC executive producer, described the experience as ‘incredible and compelling.’

Expert guidance will be given along the way on forensic entomology – the study of insects – and how real organ systems work, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, stomach and intestines.

Award-winning human anatomist Sam Piri will lead the four hour event and teach people about pathology, forensics and crime scene investigation in great detail.

Audience participation is encouraged at the event.

The interactive experience sold out across the country in 2021, and will be held in Portsmouth, at the Village Hotel, on February 20.

Anyone who is interested in the human body or medicine is encouraged to attend, as well as practicing healthcare professionals and students.

More information regarding the event can be found The Post-Mortem Live website here.

Tickets cost between £35 and £73, and can be purchased here.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron