John Bishop is heading to Portsmouth in 2025

After two years spent TV presenting, stage acting, podcast hosting, dog walking and decorating the spare room, John is back doing the thing he loves most; standing on stage and making people laugh.

The show is one of 86 dates across the country – including a number of shows that will be signed by a BSL interpreter - will also see John extend the tour into 2025. He is due to appear at the Portsmouth Guildhall on February 15 2025, before heading to the Mayflower in Southampton the following day. The nearest BSL show will take place in Brighton's Theatre Royal on February 27 2025. Tickets will go on-sale at 10am on Friday, March 22 at JohnBishopOnline.com.

John said: “I’m delighted to be adding these additional dates to my 'Back At It' tour. The work in progress shows started about 10 days ago - the juices are flowing again and the response from the audiences has been incredible. I’m looking forward to seeing many more of you out there on the road.”

John Bishop has had an incredible career. Within three years of his first ever comedy gig in 2000, John was playing to sold out arena audiences across the country and released the fastest selling stand-up DVD in UK history. Since then he has achieved huge success with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows including: ‘John Bishop’s Australia’ (BBC1), ‘John Bishop’s Britain’ (BBC1); ‘John Bishop’s Only Joking’ (Sky1); ‘The John Bishop Show’ (BBC1); ‘The John Bishop Christmas Show’ (BBC1) and ‘John Bishop’s Gorilla Adventure’ (ITV1), ‘John Bishop’s Ireland’ (ITV1) and four series of the critically acclaimed ‘John Bishop: In Conversation With…’ (W Channel) which saw him chatting one to one with some of the biggest names in entertainment, music and sport.