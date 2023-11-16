A highly-anticipated festive event is set to return this weekend – and families will have the chance to meet Father Christmas.

Keydell Nurseries in Horndean is bringing back its popular Santa’s Grotto and Woodland Walk Display this weekend, launching on Saturday, November 18. This year, the experience promises to be bigger than ever before. The Christmas celebrations will kick off when Father Christmas arrives at about 5.00pm on Friday, November 17.

Guests can expect to see a fire engine, a hummer, live music and fair ground rides – which are free of charge apart from bumper cars – at the garden centre.

Also on offer will be a selection of seasonal treats like hot chocolate, candy floss and more from the on-site cafe.

While the Grotto and Woodland Walk are ticketed events, visitors can enjoy the celebrations on Friday for free. Keydell Nurseries also sells a wide range of Christmas decorations including tinsels, trees, garlands and lights.

Children’s tickets for the Grotto – which include the Woodland walk – cost £21.95 for weekdays and £24.95 on weekends while adults’ cost £7.50. Prices will increase in the last week before Christmas. You can also visit the woodland walk separately without meeting Father Christmas.

You can book your tickets and find the full range of prices by visiting www.keydellnurseries.co.uk.

1 . Christmas at Keydell Part of the festive experience on offer at Keydell. Photo: Keydell Photo Sales

2 . Christmas at Keydell Part of the festive experience on offer at Keydell. Photo: Keydell Photo Sales

3 . Christmas at Keydell Part of the festive experience on offer at Keydell. Photo: Keydell Photo Sales