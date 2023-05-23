Director of Stage One Youth Theatre Paul Clements, who was most recently seen as Caractacus Potts in The Kings’ production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, approached the Kings for help after plans with the original venue, Titchfield Festival Theatre, fell through. The Kings, which show continued commitment to supporting, facilitating and encouraging community art and performance, was only too happy to step in at very short notice to ensure that the show would go on.

Mr Clements said: ‘We were so worried that we would have to cancel the show after all of the casts’ hard work these past few months. Our last chance was to call the Kings and they could not have been more helpful and sympathetic to our situation. It was only a few weeks ago since I was performing on stage here in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and I could never have imagined that the opportunity would arise to bring Stage One Youth Theatre to this fantastic theatre, it’s the stuff of dreams!’

Legally Blonde is the smash hit Broadway and West End Musical based on the best loved movie which follows beautiful and popular sorority sister Elle Woods who loves to be pampered and is passionate about pink but she bags herself a place at the prestigious Harvard Law School to try and win back her boyfriend who does not believe she is series enough.

The Legally Blonde cast will be performing at the Kings

Choreographer Helen Wallis said: ‘Legally Blonde is a fun and fabulous feel-good musical comedy with show-stopping dance and musical numbers that remind you that being yourself never goes out of style. Stage One have a busy schedule ahead. As soon as the curtain comes down on Legally Blonde, they start preparing for their performance at Victorious Festival.’

Stage One is show-focused, so it's ideal for anyone interested in drama or studying performing arts at college or school who wants real stage performance experience. The group is also looking for young people aged ten to 18 to join and take part in its next production - Les Misérables School Edition. This will be brought to the stage in February 2024.

