This year’s Pompey Panto at The Kings Theatre has been wowing audiences with its production Hook – an original sequel to the story of the boy who never grew up.

Billed as The Further Adventures of Peter Pan kicks follow’s the journey of Wendy Jr being taken by her mother’s friend, Peter Pan (James ‘Arg’ Argent, from The Only Way is Essex) back to his world to fight Captain Hook (Shaun Williamson, aka Barry from EastEnders).

And of course it features the usual Pompey Panto staples of the ghost bench sketch and The 12 Days of Christmas - complete with loo roll flying across the theatre. Until December 31. For tickets go to kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

Here are some pictures from the panto:

1 . Pompey Panto James 'Arg' Argent stars as Peter Pan Picture by Alan Bound for The Kings Theatre Photo: Alan Bound for The Kings Theatre Photo Sales

2 . Pompey Panto Jack Edwards as Mrs Smee with the ship's crew Picture by Alan Bound for The Kings Theatre Photo: Alan Bound for The Kings Theatre Photo Sales

3 . Pompey Panto Hook is the Kings Theatre pantomime for 2023, starring Shaun Williamson as Hook Picture by Alan Bound for The Kings Theatre Photo: Alan Bound for The Kings Theatre Photo Sales

4 . Pompey Panto The cast includes Elizabeth Rose as Tinkerbell Picture by Alan Bound for The Kings Theatre Photo: Alan Bound for The Kings Theatre Photo Sales