Lambing days return to Westlands Farm - dates and how to book tickets for fantastic Easter Holiday activity
Lambing days are taking place a Westlands Farm Shop in Shedfield from April 4 to 7 with visitors able to enjoy a cuddle with the lambs while learning about the farm’s flock of Romney sheep. Some of the visitors may even be lucky enough to watch lambs being born. Children under the age of eight will also be able to take a turn on the bouncy castle.
A social media post from Westlands Farm Shop said: "We are back with our great Easter holidays adventure! It's a great chance to see farming in action and learn all about the lambing season. To avoid long queues and excessive stress for our lambs, this year is strictly a ticketed event. Mark your calendars, and we’ll see ewe in the polytunnels! The events take place between 10am and 4pm with tickets costing £5 per person, those children aged three and under able to enter for free.”
For more information about Westlands Farm Shop please visit its website: Westlandsfarmshop.co.uk.
