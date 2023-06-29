This famous adaptation has been retold with a clever finesse and everything from the cast to the set to the music worked well to drive the plot.

Director Jack Edwards has used every element to his advantage to construct a show that keeps the audience on their toes.

Little Shop of Horrors has come to Kings Theatre and the first show wowed the audience so much that the cast received a standing ovation.

Audrey, played by Georgia Deloise, seamlessly fits into the production and she definitely proves she deserves her spot on stage with her show-stopping solos.

Her costume changes were fitting with her growth in the play as she got one step closer to having her neat house with a picket fence – she goes from the girl wanting more than a job in a florist to a woman who has found her match and has some hope to leave Skid Row.

Her on-stage lover, Seymour, played by Charlie Frame, is the epitome of good versus bad and he does an excellent job at conveying Seymour’s desperation to find fortune and get the girl, all while trying to bat off a blood-thirsty plant.

The chorus of girls, Abbie Warner, Marlene Hill and Amanda May Bishop, sing in unison and their opening number of Little Shop of Horrors immediately sets the scene and they help to create brilliant moments throughout.

Peter Colley, who plays Mr Mushnik, creates the perfect vision of a desperate man trying to keep afloat and his character provides the audience with humorous lines and an untimely death.

The actors behind the man-eating plant certainly deserve a round of applause because the performance from puppeteers Taylor Walter-Field and Euan Mille, was spectacular. Their timing of the plant’s movements in sync with its voice over from Stuart Warner was incredible.

The audience was certainly impressed with the odd storyline and a standing ovation was well deserved.

