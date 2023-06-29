Little Shop of Horrors at Kings Theatre: 'Strangely brilliant' show welcomes standing ovation on opening night | Review
This quirky tale, set in Skid Row, depicts a florist shop’s new found success after the shop owner’s lackey mysteriously finds an ‘interesting’ and ‘strange’ plant – which soon becomes the bane of his existence.
This famous adaptation has been retold with a clever finesse and everything from the cast to the set to the music worked well to drive the plot.
Director Jack Edwards has used every element to his advantage to construct a show that keeps the audience on their toes.
Audrey, played by Georgia Deloise, seamlessly fits into the production and she definitely proves she deserves her spot on stage with her show-stopping solos.
Her costume changes were fitting with her growth in the play as she got one step closer to having her neat house with a picket fence – she goes from the girl wanting more than a job in a florist to a woman who has found her match and has some hope to leave Skid Row.
Her on-stage lover, Seymour, played by Charlie Frame, is the epitome of good versus bad and he does an excellent job at conveying Seymour’s desperation to find fortune and get the girl, all while trying to bat off a blood-thirsty plant.
The chorus of girls, Abbie Warner, Marlene Hill and Amanda May Bishop, sing in unison and their opening number of Little Shop of Horrors immediately sets the scene and they help to create brilliant moments throughout.
Tom Wood, who plays the creepy dentist, does an incredible job and fully conveys the juxtaposition between his character and Seymour’s.
Peter Colley, who plays Mr Mushnik, creates the perfect vision of a desperate man trying to keep afloat and his character provides the audience with humorous lines and an untimely death.
The actors behind the man-eating plant certainly deserve a round of applause because the performance from puppeteers Taylor Walter-Field and Euan Mille, was spectacular. Their timing of the plant’s movements in sync with its voice over from Stuart Warner was incredible.
The audience was certainly impressed with the odd storyline and a standing ovation was well deserved.
Until Saturday.