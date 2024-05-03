Little Woodham started as a temporary attraction all those years ago has now become a little gem of a visitor attraction in Barrington Close, Rowner – and this year is celebrating its 40th birthday. Visitors step through the pages of history and be greeted by volunteers in authentic 17th costume going about their daily tasks.

Visitors can see the blacksmith in his forge making hinges for the village doors and his wife making pottage and puddings in their home over a fire. They can also meet the woodturner, barber surgeon, candle maker, seamstress, weavers, gardener, ale house mistress , midwife , scribe and young apprentices sitting in trees trying to escape their tasks!

Public opening dates for the rest of 2024 are: May 4, 5, 6, 25, 26, 27 (pre-booking essential on the bank holidays), June 8, 9, 22, 23, July 13, 14, 27, 28, August 1, 2, 3, 4, 10, 11, 12, 13, 24, 25, 26, September 7, 8, 21, 22, October 5, 6, 19 and 20. Admission costs £7 for adults, £5 for children and concessions with children under the age of three entering for free. There is also the option of a family ticket for two adults and up to three children which costs £20. Opening times are 10.30am till 4.30pm.

For more details visit the Little Woodham website at www.littlewoodham.org.uk.

