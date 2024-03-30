Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Little Woodham started as a temporary attraction all those years ago has now become a little gem of a visitor attraction in Barrington Close, Rowner. Visitors step through the pages of history and be greeted by volunteers in authentic 17th costume going about their daily tasks.

The 17th Century Kiln has been fired up at Little Woodham historical village

Visitors can see the blacksmith in his forge making hinges for the village doors and his wife making pottage and puddings in their home over a fire. They can also meet the woodturner, barber surgeon, candle maker, seamstress, weavers, gardener, ale house mistress , midwife , scribe and young apprentices sitting in trees trying to escape their tasks! The village starts the season on April 6 and 7 and will be ‘billeted’ by Lord Brooke’s Regiment of Foote on its opening weekend.

Little Woodham Living History Village is not only a popular visitor attraction but has also been used as a filming location including the Doctor Who team which visited in February 2018 and used it as a location for an episode staring Jodie Whittaker during her tenure as the Doctor.

Samantha Mackinnon, secretary for Little Woodham, said: "Little Woodham is a really special place and we would like more people to experience it and what it has to offer . It also gets used for filming locations, school visits and home ed groups."

The 17th Century village is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year

Public opening dates for 2024 are: April 6 and 7 (soldier encampment with pre-booking advised), April 20, 21; May 4, 5, 6, 25, 26, 27 (pre-booking essential on the bank holidays), June 8, 9, 22, 23, July 13, 14, 27, 28, August 1, 2, 3, 4, 10, 11, 12, 13, 24, 25, 26, September 7, 8, 21, 22, October 5, 6, 19 and 20.

Admission costs £7 for adults, £5 for children and concessions with children under the age of three entering for free. There is also the option of a family ticket for two adults and up to three children which costs £20. Opening times are 10.30am till 4.30pm.