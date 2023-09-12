Incredible artworks were emblazoned across several parts of Portsmouth in its first street art festival.

More than 20,000 people are believed to have taken part in Look Up Portsmouth. From Cosham to Old Portsmouth, glorious murals and graphic designs were seen dotted around the city.

The event was the brainchild of Portsmouth-based street art star My Dog Sighs, who got inspiration from visiting similar festivals around the world. Prominent artists including The London Police, Phlegm, Mimic, Fatboy Slim and others all create mesmerising designs.

Look Up Portsmouth has an interactive map online where people can spot the artworks and where they have been created.

Here are 34 pictures of some of the amazing designs. Be sure to look through all the pages to see the talent on show.

1 . Look Up Street Art Festival One of the murals in central street. Photo: Sarah Standing (110923-8369) Photo Sales

2 . Look Up Street Art Festival Artwork in Goldsmith Avenue, Portsmouth. Photo: Sarah Standing (110923-8453) Photo Sales

3 . Look Up Street Art Festival Artwork on the former Debenhams in Osborne Road, Southsea. Photo: Sarah Standing (110923-8449) Photo Sales