Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Look Up Portsmouth: 34 pictures of glorious street art from worldwide designers as thousands flock to city

Incredible artworks were emblazoned across several parts of Portsmouth in its first street art festival.
By Freddie Webb
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:04 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 16:04 BST

More than 20,000 people are believed to have taken part in Look Up Portsmouth. From Cosham to Old Portsmouth, glorious murals and graphic designs were seen dotted around the city.

NOW READ: Look Up Portsmouth attracts 20,000 to see the cream of the street art world

The event was the brainchild of Portsmouth-based street art star My Dog Sighs, who got inspiration from visiting similar festivals around the world. Prominent artists including The London Police, Phlegm, Mimic, Fatboy Slim and others all create mesmerising designs.

Look Up Portsmouth has an interactive map online where people can spot the artworks and where they have been created.

Here are 34 pictures of some of the amazing designs. Be sure to look through all the pages to see the talent on show.

One of the murals in central street.

1. Look Up Street Art Festival

One of the murals in central street. Photo: Sarah Standing (110923-8369)

Artwork in Goldsmith Avenue, Portsmouth.

2. Look Up Street Art Festival

Artwork in Goldsmith Avenue, Portsmouth. Photo: Sarah Standing (110923-8453)

Artwork on the former Debenhams in Osborne Road, Southsea.

3. Look Up Street Art Festival

Artwork on the former Debenhams in Osborne Road, Southsea. Photo: Sarah Standing (110923-8449)

Artwork on the former Debenhams in Osborne Road, Southsea.

4. Look Up Street Art Festival

Artwork on the former Debenhams in Osborne Road, Southsea. Photo: Sarah Standing (110923-8442)

