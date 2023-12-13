It’s a Mayflower panto, but not as we know it, as the traditional festive fayre is given the Diversity treatment with great success.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is a real triumph combining all of the traditional panto moments of madness, family fun – and, of course, a LOT of dancing. In fact there are times when you could be forgiven for forgetting for a moment you are watching a pantomime and think you are watching a mini Diversity show. This is because Ashley Banjo (playing the role of the Prince), Perri Kiely, Jordan Banjo and the rest of the dance group repeatedly wowed the audience with a number of fantastic routines as the royal guard which was a real treat.

But leading the proceedings is the absolutely magnificent Kev Orkian playing the role of Snow’s best friend Muddles who navigates us through the story with easy and charm, capturing his ‘jester’ role to perfection. Rachel Stanley’s Queen Dragonella is an absolute evil delight as she tries to steal our hero away for herself, Kirsty Ingram’s Snow White was incredibly charming, if not a bit under used. And of course The Magnificent Seven were absolutely brilliant – even despite a late cast change in their ranks as a result of illness.

There was even frequent appearances of panto royalty Christopher Biggins whose Magic Mirror was winched into the stage with frequency, which unfortunately made him feel a little dethatched from proceedings. So it was a real treat to see him standing on the stage in the second half (though I will not spoil at what point).

As always, the panto featured our favourite set pieces including the ‘If I Were Not A…’ routine brilliantly executed by the Diversity trio and Orkian who were clearly having an absolutely ball. Audience interaction was on point and the whole story flowed beautifully making it easy for younger audience members to follow.