Meet pets in need of adoption at RSPCA Stubbington Ark's family fun day

DOGS will have their day as RSPCA Solent is set to hold a family fun day at The Stubbington Ark.

Hosted at the centre in Ranvilles Lane, Fareham, One Fun Day will feature stalls, food and drink, face painting, crafts and entertainment on Sunday, June 16.

The RSPCA's Stubbington Ark is holding a fun day Picture: Andrew Forsyth

Keen competitors will have the chance to be crowned winner in the first ever nationwide Ponycycle championships at the event.

Jo Hockley, event manager at the RSPCA, said: ‘There will be everything from fun stalls, games and food to the chance to test out your riding skills on one of our Ponycycles.

‘The event takes place on Father’s Day so why not bring your dad and see if he can beat riders from around the country to be crowned Ponycycle champion.’

Visitors can also watch a choir performance and meet lots of dogs and other pets needing new homes at the event, which runs from 11am to 4pm.

Have a go on the ponycycle at RSPCA Stubbington Ark's One Fun Day

One Fun Day is taking place simultaneously at 20 RSPCA centres and branches across England and Wales on June 16, the charity’s 195th birthday, and it is a chance to learn all about what the charity does in your area and raise money to help it continue its vital work.

Jo added: ‘One Fun Day is launching this year and is a chance for all the family to have fun and also to showcase some of the amazing work that goes on at the RSPCA every day helping the animals who need us most.

‘The RSPCA can only do the fantastic work it does with the generous support of the public so by coming along and enjoying yourself you will be helping us continue to be there for animals in the Solent Branch.’

One Fun Day will help raise money for RSPCA Solent to continue to help animals in the area. Last year, the RSPCA’s Solent branch rehomed 866 animals.

For more information about One Fun Day and the different events taking place across the country, visit the RSPCA’s website.