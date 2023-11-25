Gallery No.1 has launched a pop-up exhibition featuring the work of music photographer and regular contributor to The News, Paul Windsor.

Michael Stipe at the Rose Bowl in August 2008. Picture by Paul Windsor

The exhibition, at The Hideaway on Highland Road, Southsea, features more than 20 images captured by Paul at gigs large and small across the region over four decades.

Photographs include Paul Weller, Michael Stipe, Madness, Noel Gallagher, Blur, Nick Cave, The Cure and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst Paul’s school friends picked up guitars and formed bands he picked up a camera. Inspired by the likes of Anton Corbijn and Pennie Smith from the pages of the NME he embarked on a journey of photographing live music.

Most Popular

Starting with an emerging New Order at Walthamstow Town Hall in 1982, he has gone onto photograph some of the biggest names in rock music at a variety of venues and festivals – from early sitings of future heroes like The Strokes and Oasis, to the final UK appearance of a legend like David Bowie. Paul continues to photograph live bands and has covered every Victorious Festival. He said: “It’s in my blood I guess, I find it very difficult to go to a gig without a camera in my hand.”

In addition to Paul’s work there will also be a display a choice of photographs from Gallery No.1’s website, including George Barris’ photographs of Marilyn Monroe, Nick Brandt’s African wildlife, and more from Lisa Wilson, Stephen Perry, Igor Vasiliadis, Joerg Warda and more.