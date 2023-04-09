With a perfect location of being both right on the coast and at the edge of the South Downs National Park, Portsmouth and its surrounding towns have a whole host of fantastic walks to enjoy this spring.
Here are just some of our favourites:
1. Holly Hill Woodland Park
With its ponds, woods and location right next to the River Hamble, Holly Hill near Sarisbury is the perfect location to take a stroll. And if you fancy a coffee and a cake there are refreshments and a park at the neighbouring Holly Hill Leisure Centre. Picture taken by Andrew Gregory from Locks Heath. Photo: -
2. Portchester Castle and coastal path
Portchester Castle and coastal path is the perfect place to take a stroll taking in some history, stunning scenery and opportunities to explore. Along the route from the castle there are two play parks as well as a take away cafe. You can also follow the coastal path all the way along to the Salt Cafe and beyond.
Picture by Jo Bryant. Instagram: @jobryantphotography Photo: -
3. Old Portsmouth to Southsea seafront
The three-mile stretch from Old Portsmouth to Eastney along Southsea seafront makes it to perfect walk for everyone as whether you take in the whole walk or just some of it there is plenty for you to enjoy. The walk includes the new sea defences at Long Curtain Moat.
Picture: Sarah Standing (160223-5520) Photo: Sarah Standing
4. Queen Elizabeth Park and Buster Hill
Perfect all year round, Queen Elizabeth Country Park has it all with woods to explore, a park, an assault course, bike trails, a cafe and even a dog wash for your four-legged friends. And Buster Hill is always worth the climb for its stunning views across both the South Downs on one side and the Solent on the other. Picture: Sam Moore/SDNPA Photo: Sam Moore/SDNPA