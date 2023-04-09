News you can trust since 1877
There are some fantastic walks across the area including this one at Holly Hill Woodland Park. Picture: Graham MayThere are some fantastic walks across the area including this one at Holly Hill Woodland Park. Picture: Graham May
Nine of the best spring walks in and near the Portsmouth area

With a perfect location of being both right on the coast and at the edge of the South Downs National Park, Portsmouth and its surrounding towns have a whole host of fantastic walks to enjoy this spring.

By Kelly Brown
Published 9th Apr 2023, 12:32 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 12:33 BST

Here are just some of our favourites:

With its ponds, woods and location right next to the River Hamble, Holly Hill near Sarisbury is the perfect location to take a stroll. And if you fancy a coffee and a cake there are refreshments and a park at the neighbouring Holly Hill Leisure Centre. Picture taken by Andrew Gregory from Locks Heath.

1. Holly Hill Woodland Park

With its ponds, woods and location right next to the River Hamble, Holly Hill near Sarisbury is the perfect location to take a stroll. And if you fancy a coffee and a cake there are refreshments and a park at the neighbouring Holly Hill Leisure Centre. Picture taken by Andrew Gregory from Locks Heath.

Portchester Castle and coastal path is the perfect place to take a stroll taking in some history, stunning scenery and opportunities to explore. Along the route from the castle there are two play parks as well as a take away cafe. You can also follow the coastal path all the way along to the Salt Cafe and beyond. Picture by Jo Bryant. Instagram: @jobryantphotography

2. Portchester Castle and coastal path

Portchester Castle and coastal path is the perfect place to take a stroll taking in some history, stunning scenery and opportunities to explore. Along the route from the castle there are two play parks as well as a take away cafe. You can also follow the coastal path all the way along to the Salt Cafe and beyond. Picture by Jo Bryant. Instagram: @jobryantphotography

The three-mile stretch from Old Portsmouth to Eastney along Southsea seafront makes it to perfect walk for everyone as whether you take in the whole walk or just some of it there is plenty for you to enjoy. The walk includes the new sea defences at Long Curtain Moat. Picture: Sarah Standing (160223-5520)

3. Old Portsmouth to Southsea seafront

The three-mile stretch from Old Portsmouth to Eastney along Southsea seafront makes it to perfect walk for everyone as whether you take in the whole walk or just some of it there is plenty for you to enjoy. The walk includes the new sea defences at Long Curtain Moat. Picture: Sarah Standing (160223-5520)

Perfect all year round, Queen Elizabeth Country Park has it all with woods to explore, a park, an assault course, bike trails, a cafe and even a dog wash for your four-legged friends. And Buster Hill is always worth the climb for its stunning views across both the South Downs on one side and the Solent on the other. Picture: Sam Moore/SDNPA

4. Queen Elizabeth Park and Buster Hill

Perfect all year round, Queen Elizabeth Country Park has it all with woods to explore, a park, an assault course, bike trails, a cafe and even a dog wash for your four-legged friends. And Buster Hill is always worth the climb for its stunning views across both the South Downs on one side and the Solent on the other. Picture: Sam Moore/SDNPA

