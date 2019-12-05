Everyone's favourite pups take to the stage on an important rescue mission next summer, with 16 shows across the UK.

“Race to the Rescue” brings the popular dogs to the stage for an action-packed, high-energy, musical adventure.

It follows 2018’s “The Great Pirate Adventure”, which toured to 11 UK cities.

Paw Patrol first premiered on TV in 2013 on Nickelodeon and has garnered a huge young fanbase who follow the adventures of Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma.

The tour kicks off at Utilita Stadium in Newcastle-upon-Tyne on Saturday 4 July before shows in Manchester, Wembley, Brighton, Cardiff and more.

Everyone's favourite pups return to the stage with a high-energy musical extravaganza. (Picture: P&J Live Marketing)

Here’s everything you need to know about the Wembley, Brighton and Bournemouth shows and how to get tickets.

What happens in Paw Patrol Live?

When Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found on the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race, the pups come to the rescue.

Featuring everyone’s favourite Paw Patrol characters, the performance shows that ‘no job is too big, no pup is too small’.

The pups are brought to life on stage with their vehicles and packs to perform the important rescue mission.

Up-tempo music and high-tech video walls will transport kids into the TV series’ locations, such as Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi’s Farm and Jake’s Mountain.

During the show, the audience has the opportunity to participate in the adventure and become part of the paw Patrol Cheer Team.

Sharing lessons on citizenship and social skills, the characters are required to use teamwork to solve problems.

The show eases young ones into theatre gently, with two acts and an intermission.

Where are the shows taking place?

Paw Patrol Live! stops at The Brighton Centre for morning, afternoon and evening shows on Saturday 8 August.

This is followed by two dates at the SSE Arena, Wembley, with morning, afternoon and evening shows on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 August.

And if you can’t catch those dates, Paw Patrol Live! will be at Bournemouth International Centre on Wednesday 19 August for morning, afternoon and evening shows.

Here's a full list of the tour dates:

How do I get tickets?

Presale tickets are available from 9am on Thursday 5 December.

Tickets for all dates and times go on sale at 9am on Fri 6 Dec.