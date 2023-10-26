Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The famous manager who masterminded the Blues FA Cup triumph in 2008 was due to meet and greet fans today at his An Evening With Harry Redknapp show. This has now been postponed until next year.

Portsmouth Guildhall said the rearrangement was made because Harry is unwell. They reported on Facebook: “Due to illness, An Evening with Harry Redknapp, due to take place at Portsmouth on Thursday, October 26, has been rescheduled to the new date of Monday, March 25, 2024.

Harry Redknapp celebrating Pompey's FA Cup win with an open top bus around the City of Portsmouth. His upcoming show at Portsmouth Guildhall has been postponed due to illness. Picture: Joe Pepler.

"All tickets remain valid for the new date. If you are unable to attend the new date please contact your point of purchase. We apologise for any inconvenience or disappointment.”

After previously selling out theatres over the past couple of years, Harry is conducting a short tour this year. The audience will get to enjoy funny and insightful anecdotes from his football career over the years, as well as details about his appearance on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2018.

Tickets can still be purchased from the Portsmouth Guildhall website, with the new show commencing at 7pm on the rearranged date. Prices start at £47.70.