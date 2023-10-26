Pompey FA Cup winning manager Harry Redknapp's Guildhall show postponed and rescheduled - when and why
The famous manager who masterminded the Blues FA Cup triumph in 2008 was due to meet and greet fans today at his An Evening With Harry Redknapp show. This has now been postponed until next year.
Portsmouth Guildhall said the rearrangement was made because Harry is unwell. They reported on Facebook: “Due to illness, An Evening with Harry Redknapp, due to take place at Portsmouth on Thursday, October 26, has been rescheduled to the new date of Monday, March 25, 2024.
"All tickets remain valid for the new date. If you are unable to attend the new date please contact your point of purchase. We apologise for any inconvenience or disappointment.”
After previously selling out theatres over the past couple of years, Harry is conducting a short tour this year. The audience will get to enjoy funny and insightful anecdotes from his football career over the years, as well as details about his appearance on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2018.
Tickets can still be purchased from the Portsmouth Guildhall website, with the new show commencing at 7pm on the rearranged date. Prices start at £47.70.
Harry managed Pompey on two occasions between 2002 and 2008. Among his many achievements in the dugout – including the FA Cup triumph – he guided the Blues to the Premier League in 2003 after lifting the Division One title, and carried out The Great Escape in 2006, with the team narrowly avoiding relegation.