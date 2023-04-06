News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
4 hours ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies
6 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
7 hours ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
7 hours ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
8 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car

Pontoon Open Day at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard gives visitors the chance to look around operational boats

A Pontoon Open Day is being help at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to give visitors the chance to look around operational boats and find out more about them.

By Kelly Brown
Published 6th Apr 2023, 22:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 22:33 BST

Organised by Boathouse 4, the free event is being held April 8 between 10am and 4.30pm with volunteers and staff on hand to tell visitors about the collection of boats and answer any questions. Boats on show include an RAF High Speed Launch (HSL) 102, LCVP Foxtrot 8, Seaplane Tender (ST) 1502, VIC 56, Steam Pinnace 199 and a Motor Anti-Submarine Boat (MASB) 27. Entry to the historic dockyard and the open day is free, though you can purchase a dockyard ticket if you wish to visit any of the other attractions.

There will be a chance to book a boat trip on one of the dockyard’s historic boats – F8 the 1959 Landing Craft which will be running 20-minute trips at £10 per person at 1pm, 1.40pm, 2.30pm, 3pm and 3.30pm. Pre-booking is advised. For more information visit the dockyard’s website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Landing Craft Foxtrot 8, built in 1959 and subsequently attached to amphibious assault ship, HMS FearlessLanding Craft Foxtrot 8, built in 1959 and subsequently attached to amphibious assault ship, HMS Fearless
Landing Craft Foxtrot 8, built in 1959 and subsequently attached to amphibious assault ship, HMS Fearless
Portsmouth Historic Dockyard