Organised by Boathouse 4, the free event is being held April 8 between 10am and 4.30pm with volunteers and staff on hand to tell visitors about the collection of boats and answer any questions. Boats on show include an RAF High Speed Launch (HSL) 102, LCVP Foxtrot 8, Seaplane Tender (ST) 1502, VIC 56, Steam Pinnace 199 and a Motor Anti-Submarine Boat (MASB) 27. Entry to the historic dockyard and the open day is free, though you can purchase a dockyard ticket if you wish to visit any of the other attractions.