Pontoon Open Day at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard gives visitors the chance to look around operational boats
A Pontoon Open Day is being help at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to give visitors the chance to look around operational boats and find out more about them.
Organised by Boathouse 4, the free event is being held April 8 between 10am and 4.30pm with volunteers and staff on hand to tell visitors about the collection of boats and answer any questions. Boats on show include an RAF High Speed Launch (HSL) 102, LCVP Foxtrot 8, Seaplane Tender (ST) 1502, VIC 56, Steam Pinnace 199 and a Motor Anti-Submarine Boat (MASB) 27. Entry to the historic dockyard and the open day is free, though you can purchase a dockyard ticket if you wish to visit any of the other attractions.
There will be a chance to book a boat trip on one of the dockyard’s historic boats – F8 the 1959 Landing Craft which will be running 20-minute trips at £10 per person at 1pm, 1.40pm, 2.30pm, 3pm and 3.30pm. Pre-booking is advised. For more information visit the dockyard’s website.