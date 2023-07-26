A summer disco party at Port Solent helped to keep children entertained as the first of its popular Kids Club events took place.

Its free fun-packed events take place every Tuesday and Thursday during the school summer holidays, starting with a Summer Disco Party yesterday (Tuesday, July 25) where children of all ages had the chance to learn some dance moves in the sunshine.

Tomorrow (Thursday, July 27) popular entertainer Silly Scott is back with his comedy magic shows at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm, while on August 1 Ahoy Mateys! Captain Crossbones the Potty Pirate will be hosting a pirate's voyage across the seas in his storytelling and magic show at 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3pm.

August 3 sees a mountain bike, trials and BMX demonstration team in action with displays at 11am, 12.30 and 2pm, on August 8 Bubblelogist perform some magical bubbles tricks at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm and the popular Birds of Prey Flying shows return on August 10 at 12pm and 3pm.

On August 15 African drumming workshops take place at 11am, 11.50am, 1.10pm, 2pm and 3pm, on August 17 entertainer Matthew Garrett will be visiting with his Punch and Judy shows, magic and balloon modelling at 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3pm and on August 22 animals from Mill Cottage Mobile Farm will be paying a visit between 11am and 4pm. There will also be a ‘Back to School’ disco on August 24 with children’s parties between 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

The summer of fun will be rounded off on August 29 with an interactive show from Professor Strange offering a colourful mix of magic, circus and illusion at 11am, 12:30pm, 2pm and 3pm and a return of Silly Scott on August 31.

The fun-packed Kids Clubs also all include The Creation Station from 11am to 4pm which has a choice of free fun activities, from arts and crafts to magic and games, to keep children of all ages entertained.

Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler said: “There’s no need to pre-book, just turn up and join in with the activities every Tuesday and Thursday – a sure way to make everybody smile!”

For more information about Port Solent’s events visit www.portsolent.com

