Portsmouth and the surrounding area has a number of unique and interesting activities on offer, attracting thousands of tourists from around the world each year.
How often do you get the chance to enjoy them though? When time is spent working and holidays are used to travel away, these landmarks can become places we drive past rather than enjoy. With the start of the new year we wanted to create a bucket list of all the fantastic things you can do in and around Portsmouth, from exploring its rich naval history to wandering its local beaches. Here are 24 things to do in 2024.
1. Go to the top of the Spinnaker Tower
One of the best views of Portsmouth and the surrounding areas can be found at the top of the Spinnaker Tower. Whether you are visiting for the views, a high tea experience, or for the more adventurous of you, the chance to abseil down it, the iconic landmark is worth a visit in 2024. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
2. A trip on the Gosport Ferry
The Gosport Ferry is one of the longest running ferry services in the UK with the original Gosport & Portsmouth Watermen's Steam Launch Company set up in 1875. However, the history of ferries between Gosport and Portsmouth dates back to the 1500's. The ferry is well worth a trip for the beautiful views accessible from all angles. Photo: Sarah Standing
3. Visit the Historic Dockyard
Portsmouth Historic Dockyard is home to a fascinating history of the area as well as the Royal Navy. Some of the the landmarks will be featured later in this list but the dockyard itself is worth wandering around. You can learn about boatbuilding in Boathouse 4 and visit the National Museum of the Royal Navy. Photo: BasPhoto
4. Take part in the Great South Run
Whether tackling the ten mile run for charity or for a personal challenge, it is a day that you will long remember. The experience of running alongside amazing people and being cheered on by huge crowds means this should be on your bucket list for 2024. Photo: Keith Woodland