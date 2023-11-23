Whether its a historic town or a festive tourist attraction, there’s many amazing spots near Portsmouth for a day out of the city this December.
There’s plenty to be said for getting your coat on, wrapping up warm, and heading for a day out of the city to unwind with a coffee, hot toddy, or even a cheeky wee mulled wine – and do some Christmas shopping. Or you can visit a popular family tourist attraction with a real Christmassy feel.
So get away from it all this festive season with this list of the best Winter day trips near Portsmouth.
1. Winchester
Packed full of history and easy to get to by car (make sure you use the park and ride) or by train, Winchester is a must in December. As well as its fabulous Cathedral Christmas Market and city centre market, Winchester also has wonderful historical treasures to explore - including greatest symbol of medieval mythology, King Arthur’s Round Table. Picture: Joe Low. Photo: Joe Low
2. Arundel
Just along the south coast is the pretty little town of Arundel which you can reach along the A27 or by train. As well as the fantastic castle and riverside walk, the town centre is a treat to visit in December with its pretty lights and quirky shops. Picture: Steve Cobb Photo: cobb
3. Sky Park Farm
This fantastic working deer farm in West Harting near Petersfield is a great place to visit to see and feed the deer, as well as visit a fantastic farm shop, restaurant and cafe. There are also reindeer to visit during the festive period which you can visit after December 3 when its lights switch-on event takes place with rides, shows, carols, Christmas trees for sale. Photo: Sky Park Farm
4. Farnham
On the edge of the Hampshire and Surrey border is the historic market town of Farnham. As well as some fantastic historic places to visit including the castle, there is also a fantastic little town centre brimming with shops which are perfect for a Christmas shopping trip. Photo: Visit Surrey