A car boot sale in Southsea, April 2023. Stallholder Jonathan Barber empties his loft prior to moving house. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)

The upcoming events will take place on Sunday, August 6, 13 and 20 on levels five and six of Cascades Car Park in the city centre.

Entry is free for visitors, and pitch costs start at £10 for traders. Unfortunately, larger vehicles and cars with trailers are not able to trade at these events due to a height restriction of 1.98m at the car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After costs, all profits from the car boot sales will be donated to local charities. Earlier this year, £4,000 was raised to help stock Portsmouth foodbanks and pantries with pet food and animal products to support pet owners struggling with the cost of living.

The car boot sales are intended for private sellers and aren't intended to support businesses or professional traders as an alternative to market trading sites.

Most Popular