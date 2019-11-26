Portsmouth, Chichester and Southsea's best events for Wednesday and Thursday

Here are our top picks.

THEATRE: Susie is just like any other girl. She wants to be beautiful, adores her charm bracelet and has a crush on a boy from school. But Susie is dead. Chichester Festival Theatre, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

FILM: Excitement is high at Downton Abbey when the Crawley family learns that King George V and Queen Mary are coming to visit. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Thursday, 4.15pm.

COMEDY: Comedian Jimmy Carr will be performing his new stand-up routine in his show, Terribly Funny. Tickets from £33. Portsmouth Guildhall, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

EVENT: Comedians Jasper Carrott and Alistair McGowan split the bill and your sides with a night of comedy stand up and impressions. Ticket prices vary. New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, Thursday, 7.30pm.

MUSICAL: Follow Campbell as she learns what it takes to succeed in the competitive world of high school and cheerleading in Portsmouth Grammar School’s annual musical. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Thursday, 7.30pm.

STAGE: Enjoy this musical based on the 2010 film Made in Dagenham, performed by the Soberton Players. Tickets £8. Call 01489 878 184 for more details. Soberton Village Hall, Thursday, 7.30pm.