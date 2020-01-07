Portsmouth, Chichester and Southsea's best things to do on Wednesday and Thursday

This will be at Chichester Festival Theatre on January 8, 2020.
This will be at Chichester Festival Theatre on January 8, 2020.
Share this article

Here are our top picks. 

COMEDY: Join Tim Brooke-Taylor, Tony Hawks, Miles Jupp, Rory Bremner and host Jack Dee for an unmissable evening. Chichester Festival Theatre, Wednesday, 7.30pm. 

CLUB: Learn more about photography with Horndean Camera Club. Catherington Village Hall, Wednesday, 7.30pm. 

EVENT: Banish the post-Christmas blues with a delightful session of new material from the wonderful Phil Jerrod and friends. Tickets £5.50. The Fat Fox, Southsea, Wednesday, 7.30pm. 

STAGE: Experience the  excitement during Buddy Holly’s story, from his rise to fame to his final performance at The Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Thursday, 7.30pm. 

EXPLORE: Get up close to HMS Queen Elizabeth’s sister aircraft carrier with a spectacular boat tour around Portsmouth Harbour. Go to historicdockyard.co.uk. Portsmouth Dockyard, Thursday, 10am-5pm. 

GIG: Enjoy an evening with Andy Woon’s Vintage Hot Five and listen to their music. Tickets £10, members £7. Booking strongly advised: (023) 9242 9302. Gosport Jazz Club, Wednesday, 8-10pm. 