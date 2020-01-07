Portsmouth, Chichester and Southsea's best things to do on Wednesday and Thursday

Here are our top picks.

COMEDY: Join Tim Brooke-Taylor, Tony Hawks, Miles Jupp, Rory Bremner and host Jack Dee for an unmissable evening. Chichester Festival Theatre, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

CLUB: Learn more about photography with Horndean Camera Club. Catherington Village Hall, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

EVENT: Banish the post-Christmas blues with a delightful session of new material from the wonderful Phil Jerrod and friends. Tickets £5.50. The Fat Fox, Southsea, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

STAGE: Experience the excitement during Buddy Holly’s story, from his rise to fame to his final performance at The Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Thursday, 7.30pm.

EXPLORE: Get up close to HMS Queen Elizabeth’s sister aircraft carrier with a spectacular boat tour around Portsmouth Harbour. Go to historicdockyard.co.uk. Portsmouth Dockyard, Thursday, 10am-5pm.

GIG: Enjoy an evening with Andy Woon’s Vintage Hot Five and listen to their music. Tickets £10, members £7. Booking strongly advised: (023) 9242 9302. Gosport Jazz Club, Wednesday, 8-10pm.