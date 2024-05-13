Portsmouth Comic Con 2024: 139 magnificent pictures from a weekend of fantasty featuring Dr Who, Star Wars, Ghostbusters and Stranger Things

By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th May 2024, 12:15 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 12:41 BST
Thousands of people flocked to Guildhall over the weekend to immerse themselves in a weekend of fun.

Portsmouth Comic Con, which took place on May 11 and 12, welcomed people from all over the country who had travelled to get a glimpse of the annual event. The weekend-long Comic Con celebrates everything from comic books, comic art, tv, film and pop culture – and this year, it was bigger and better.

SEE ALSO: I was flabbergasted by the creativity at Guildhall as fabulous costumes strut around – Portsmouth Comic Con 2024

Returning for another year was The Joker Squad who blew people away with the incredible costumes and despite the heat, they put on a brilliant show for everyone. There was also competitions for people to get involved in as well as q&a’s, panels and stalls to explore. In true Comic Con style, hundreds of people rocked up to Portsmouth in phenomenal costumes, many of which had been handmade.

Here are 139 pictures from the event:

Thousands of people flocked to Guildhall for the first day of Comic Con which is a two day event.

1. Portsmouth Comic Con 2024

Thousands of people flocked to Guildhall for the first day of Comic Con which is a two day event. Photo: Sophie Lewis

Photo Sales
Cosplay at ComiCon with Fay Gaiger (25) and Rose (24). Picture: Mike Cooter (120524)

2. Portsmouth Comic Con 2024

Cosplay at ComiCon with Fay Gaiger (25) and Rose (24). Picture: Mike Cooter (120524) Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
People have been sporting incredible costumes for the first day of Portsmouth Comic Con. Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. Portsmouth Comic Con 2024

People have been sporting incredible costumes for the first day of Portsmouth Comic Con. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Thousands of people flocked to Guildhall for the first day of Comic Con which is a two day event.Picture: Sophie Lewis

4. Portsmouth Comic Con 2024

Thousands of people flocked to Guildhall for the first day of Comic Con which is a two day event.Picture: Sophie Lewis Photo: Sophie Lewis

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 32
Next Page
Related topics:Stranger ThingsPortsmouth