Portsmouth Comic Con, which took place on May 11 and 12, welcomed people from all over the country who had travelled to get a glimpse of the annual event. The weekend-long Comic Con celebrates everything from comic books, comic art, tv, film and pop culture – and this year, it was bigger and better.

Returning for another year was The Joker Squad who blew people away with the incredible costumes and despite the heat, they put on a brilliant show for everyone. There was also competitions for people to get involved in as well as q&a’s, panels and stalls to explore. In true Comic Con style, hundreds of people rocked up to Portsmouth in phenomenal costumes, many of which had been handmade.