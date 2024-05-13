Portsmouth Comic Con, which took place on May 11 and 12, welcomed people from all over the country who had travelled to get a glimpse of the annual event. The weekend-long Comic Con celebrates everything from comic books, comic art, tv, film and pop culture – and this year, it was bigger and better.
SEE ALSO: I was flabbergasted by the creativity at Guildhall as fabulous costumes strut around – Portsmouth Comic Con 2024
Returning for another year was The Joker Squad who blew people away with the incredible costumes and despite the heat, they put on a brilliant show for everyone. There was also competitions for people to get involved in as well as q&a’s, panels and stalls to explore. In true Comic Con style, hundreds of people rocked up to Portsmouth in phenomenal costumes, many of which had been handmade.