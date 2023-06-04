News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth Comic Con: 35 great pictures featuring Batman, Star Wars, Iron Man, Ghostbusters and more

Fantasy barged reality out of the way again today as Portsmouth’s Comic Con attracted thousands of people to see the best of film, comics, superheroes and video games.
By Tom Morton
Published 4th Jun 2023, 18:15 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 18:30 BST

Day two of the event at Portsmouth Guildhall saw Batman, several Doctor Who stars, Iron Man, the Ghostbusters and many more thrill crowds keen to have a picture taken with their idols.

Here are 35 great pictures of the day, taken by photographer Alex Shute.

SEE ALSO: 28 pictures from day one of Portsmouth’s Comic Con

Cooper Mockford, six, had a blast meeting his favourite Star Wars characters with his dad Picture: Alex Shute

1. The force is strong

Cooper Mockford, six, had a blast meeting his favourite Star Wars characters with his dad Picture: Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

The Star Wars Experience at Comic Con

2. Sand person

The Star Wars Experience at Comic Con Photo: Alex Shute

Comic book fan Mason Brittan, nine came as Young Spiderman

3. Get it on the web

Comic book fan Mason Brittan, nine came as Young Spiderman Photo: Alex Shute

Batman

4. The Dark Knight

Batman Photo: Alex Shute

