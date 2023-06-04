Portsmouth Comic Con: 35 great pictures featuring Batman, Star Wars, Iron Man, Ghostbusters and more
Fantasy barged reality out of the way again today as Portsmouth’s Comic Con attracted thousands of people to see the best of film, comics, superheroes and video games.
Day two of the event at Portsmouth Guildhall saw Batman, several Doctor Who stars, Iron Man, the Ghostbusters and many more thrill crowds keen to have a picture taken with their idols.
Here are 35 great pictures of the day, taken by photographer Alex Shute.
