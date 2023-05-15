The comic extravaganza is taking next month and will feature amazing artists, incredible guests, interactive workshops and more return to Portsmouth to celebrate all things comic, film, cosplay and more.

Here is all you need to know about the two-day spectacular:

When is Portsmouth Comic Con taking place?

People dressed up in cosplay for last year's Comic Con Picture: Habibur Rahman

The two-day event is taking place on June 3 and 4 at Portsmouth Guildhall, with phased entry throughout the day.

What will be at the event?

The line-up, events and attractions have something for everyone as the biggest family-friendly Comic Con of its kind, from amazing comic artists and celebrity guests to panels and workshops, themed experiences, and an incredible range of comic merchandise.

What are the highlights?

Flashback to 2022 Photos by Alex Shute

This year is a special one for Doctor Who, and to celebrate the 60th anniversary of TV’s longest-running science fiction series, the fifth and sixth Doctors, Peter Davison and Colin Baker, and Dr Who companion Nicola Bryant, appearing throughout the weekend. Whovians and fans of the Time Lord can also expect an extra-terrestrial experience at the Doctor Who: 60th Anniversary Celebration as they enter through the Tardis to a time-altering universe and display of Daleks, Davros, monsters and more.

The Jurassic Experience, new for 2023, invites dinosaur devotees and fans of the Jurassic Park film franchise to step inside the park gates to a world of fun and fascination, while the Star Wars Experience, created by Joker Squad, will transport visitors to the marketplace of Tatooine. Visitors can enjoy photo opportunities with screen-accurate props including a Pod Racer and Han in Carbonite or immerse yourself in a drumming experience with an Ewok, and interact with characters from across the Star Wars universe.

Dream Team Portsmouth are this year’s cosplay partners and will be bringing everyone’s favourite comic characters to life, as well as hosting the always popular interactive and inclusive cosplay competitions across the weekend. As ever, Portsmouth Comic Con delivers an incredible array of international and homegrown comic artists, many of who will feature in a wide-ranging programme of panels, roundtables and drop-in sessions. The panels will cover varied topics from the world of comics including Getting Started as a Creator, Humour in Comics, The Role of the Editor, Star Wars, and an exclusive Doctor Who panel featuring the celebrity guests (Sunday).

And marking the 40th anniversary of the raising of Mary Rose, King Henry VIII’s Tudor warship, you will be able to handle genuine artefacts from the world’s largest ever underwater excavation, and try your hand at Tudor games – have a go at archery and a giant nine men’s morris!

Pictured - Reece Read, 6 fist bumps his fellow Storm Trooper at last year's event Photos by Alex Shute

Will each day be the same?

In short – no. The experiences will remain the same but the experiences will be the same for both days. Saturday is Villains Day and will shine a light on the comic world’s greatest villains, without whom there would be no adversity to overcome and no superheroes! Visitors can meet the characters we all love to hate and celebrate the evil genius of their dastardly plans.

On Sunday, it’s all about the Multiverse, a place where everyone is encouraged to be whatever or whoever they want to be. There will be Villains-themed and Multiverse-themed dance workshops with Abstract Dance, and across both days, the stage programme and workshops will include Jedha Juniors classes, providing Star Wars-themed workshops; cosplay parades for under and over 12s, hosted by Dream Team Portsmouth; cape movement workshops; and a Rebels vs Imperials gameshow and comic quizzes; Wrap up the day with party dances in the style of Guardians of the Galaxy's Groot with ‘Groove like Groot’.

Can I dress up as my favourite character?

It’s not compulsory – but yes, many people dress up so feel free to join in the fun!

Is it family friendly?

The event is billed by organisers as family-friendly with plenty of experiences and fun to keep them entertained throughout the day.

How can I get a ticket?

Tickets are still on sale but be warned – it has sold out in previous years. Prices start at £17.50 for an adult and £9.50 for concessions – with three timed entry slots on each day at 10am, midday or 2pm.