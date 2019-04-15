Portsmouth, Fareham and Havant’s best events for Tuesday and Wednesday

Here are six of the best events taking place across the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

STAGE: Rudyard Kipling’s famous novel The Jungle Book will come alive on stage with Wicket Productions. Tickets £18, concessions £15.50. New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, Wednesday, 6pm.

GIG: Enjoy an evening of music with the Southern Revival New Orleans Jazz Band. Booking advised: (023) 9242 9302. £7 members, £10 non-members. Gosport Jazz Club, Wednesday, 8-10.30pm.

FILM: Determined to make a name for himself, Ron Stallworth bravely sets out on a dangerous mission: infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

FOR KIDS: Join in the family-fun discovering the secrets of being a Second World War spy and hear the courageous stories of real agents. Admission £2. D-Day Story Museum, Clarence Esplanade, Tuesday, 11am and 2pm.

THEATRE: This Kings Theatre and Jack Edwards production bring together young performers to perform in Bugsy Malone. Tickets £19.50, children £13.50. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Wednesday, 1.30pm/6.30pm.

EVENT: Unearth some amazing facts about the wooly mammoths, touch some real remains and make your own mini mammoth. Admission £2.50 per child. Cumberland House Museum, Southsea, Tuesday, 11am.