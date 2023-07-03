Tony Hadley will be coming to Portsmouth in 2024 following recent tour announcement.

Tony said: ‘I’ve always loved performing live, but this swing tour is totally different from our normal rock shows.‘I want audiences to come and enjoy a night of amazing songs from an incredible era of music alongside some great songs from my own repertoire.’

Tony has performed across the world as a solo artist, with his band, swing bands and orchestras.

Spandau Ballet hits like the international number one ‘True’ and the unofficial London Olympics theme ‘Gold’ will make a reappearance.Tony added: ‘Then years later, when we formed our first band at school which eventually would become Spandau Ballet, I was reminded by my parents that although I loved punk rock, if I was serious about pursuing a career as a professional singer, never to forget the classic jazz vocalists.

‘So there I was listening to the Sex Pistols and The Clash alongside Tony Bennett and Jack Jones.’New fans were introduced to his brilliancy when starring in Chicago as Billy Flynn in the West End in 2007.Tony was awarded the 2005 Gold Badge from the British Academy of Composers and Songwriters, not to forget his MBE in December 2019 from the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List for his charitable work in Shooting Star Children’s Hospice.

